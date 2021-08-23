H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.08% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “H. Lundbeck A/S is an international pharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development, production, marketing and sale of pharmaceuticals across the world. Its products are targeted at disorders like depression and anxiety, schizophrenia, insomnia, Huntington’s, epilepsies, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. The Company is involved in the development of new and improved drugs for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. H. Lundbeck A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HLUYY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $30.67 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.34.

Shares of H. Lundbeck A/S stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,818. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 12-month low of $27.70 and a 12-month high of $43.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.82.

H. Lundbeck A/S Company Profile

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

