Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 37.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,992,296 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,796,730 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $69,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Halliburton by 42.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,734 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 88.9% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAL opened at $18.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.37. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.82 and a beta of 2.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

HAL has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC raised Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.80 to $18.20 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Halliburton from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Exane BNP Paribas raised Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.51.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

