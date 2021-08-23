Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Has $20.50 Million Stock Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,522 shares during the quarter. Assurant makes up approximately 1.7% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Assurant worth $20,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the second quarter valued at about $7,825,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Assurant by 7.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Assurant by 77.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 111,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,482,000 after acquiring an additional 48,837 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Assurant by 15.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in shares of Assurant by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 10,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Assurant news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total transaction of $117,472.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,875,062.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIZ traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $166.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,260. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.11 and a 12 month high of $168.08. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.89.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 4.74%. On average, research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Assurant declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

AIZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Assurant from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America started coverage on Assurant in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Assurant in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price target for the company.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

