Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Life Storage worth $4,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Life Storage by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Life Storage by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Life Storage by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Life Storage stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $121.13. 1,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,763. Life Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.21 and a twelve month high of $122.04. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 49.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 26.92%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.56%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LSI shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.70.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

