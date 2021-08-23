Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $6,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 29,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 39,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 47,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,791,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $124.55. 27,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,018. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $89.02 and a one year high of $128.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.11.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.