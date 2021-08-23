Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,252 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GD. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 63.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,641,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $479,798,000 after buying an additional 1,030,217 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 331.4% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 667,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $121,155,000 after buying an additional 512,609 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 6.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,601,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,198,584,000 after buying an additional 421,493 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 97.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 601,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $109,190,000 after buying an additional 297,564 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 453.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 332,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,540,000 after buying an additional 272,200 shares during the period. 78.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GD has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.67.

GD stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $198.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,780. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $129.17 and a 12 month high of $201.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.28.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

