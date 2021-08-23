Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,929 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up about 1.9% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $21,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Comcast by 240.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

CMCSA traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.69. 311,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,416,861. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $273.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.93. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $40.97 and a 52 week high of $59.70.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

