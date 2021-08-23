Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Sells 9,957 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,431 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,957 shares during the period. EMCOR Group makes up approximately 1.7% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $19,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of EME traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $119.67. 2,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,628. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.39. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.69 and a 12-month high of $129.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.22.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.20. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 3.50%. On average, analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 8.13%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

