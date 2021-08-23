Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 147,900 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 405,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $53,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its stake in LCI Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 8,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 24,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LCII shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Truist Financial started coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Sidoti upgraded LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist started coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LCI Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

LCI Industries stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $141.82. 591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.62. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $101.69 and a 1 year high of $156.61.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.04). LCI Industries had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 108.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

