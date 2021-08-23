Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 34,624 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 309,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 34,624 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.60% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $85,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 229.5% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after acquiring an additional 11,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEDG stock traded up $7.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $277.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,045. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.32 and a 1 year high of $377.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $266.36.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 7,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total value of $1,901,349.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 285,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,955,435.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.67, for a total transaction of $79,047.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,005 shares of company stock valued at $5,622,827. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SEDG. B. Riley reduced their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $342.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $314.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.13.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

