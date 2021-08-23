Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,340,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,463 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.2% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.05% of Johnson & Johnson worth $220,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at $70,000. 61.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $177.98. The company had a trading volume of 178,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,190,544. The stock has a market cap of $468.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

