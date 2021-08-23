Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $63.69 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,924 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,078 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Intuit were worth $63,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

In related news, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.67, for a total value of $2,158,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,827,690.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total transaction of $70,360,821.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at $223,330,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on INTU. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $556.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $478.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $6.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $551.84. The company had a trading volume of 21,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,956. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $510.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.80 billion, a PE ratio of 69.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $295.37 and a 52-week high of $549.68.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.