Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $73.06 Million Stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 22.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 830,516 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Maximus were worth $73,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Maximus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 663 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 590.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Maximus during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Maximus alerts:

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th.

In other news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 24,820 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total transaction of $2,255,393.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,418,493.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $1,120,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 53,848 shares of company stock worth $4,858,744 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.52. Maximus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.30 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is 33.04%.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

See Also: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.