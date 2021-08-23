Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,809,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 283,170 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $101,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 66.7% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HASI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total transaction of $595,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total value of $3,663,180.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,733 shares of company stock valued at $4,277,761. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HASI traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.00. 2,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,635. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.07 and a 1-year high of $72.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 22.96 and a quick ratio of 22.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.48%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

