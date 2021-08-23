Harrington Investments INC Acquires 390 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Harrington Investments INC raised its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,413 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Trex were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 361.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Trex by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trex by 2,258.1% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

TREX stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $109.29. The company had a trading volume of 450,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,425. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.79. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.67 and a beta of 1.47. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.32 and a twelve month high of $111.04.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Trex had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trex news, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 7,239 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $758,430.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 18,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total transaction of $1,809,285.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,353,827. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.27.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

