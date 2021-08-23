Harrington Investments INC Has $3.07 Million Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Harrington Investments INC lowered its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Xylem comprises about 1.8% of Harrington Investments INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Xylem by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Xylem by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Xylem by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Xylem by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total value of $1,105,528.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,199 shares in the company, valued at $30,941,153.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $105,658.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,163 shares of company stock worth $11,702,643. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xylem stock traded up $0.63 on Monday, hitting $132.20. 810,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,187. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $79.47 and a one year high of $133.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.75. The company has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XYL shares. Argus started coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.36.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

