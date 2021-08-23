Harrington Investments INC Has $7.63 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Harrington Investments INC cut its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 4.5% of Harrington Investments INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,781,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,951 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 3,435.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,509,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $366,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,095 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,814,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $683,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,250 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,234,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $542,625,000 after buying an additional 969,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,633,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $396,721,000 after buying an additional 721,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $4.02 on Monday, hitting $276.98. The stock had a trading volume of 5,502,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,727,325. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $286.83. The company has a market cap of $325.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.61, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.63 and a 52 week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,687,538.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,762,124.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,242 shares of company stock valued at $14,397,989. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. DA Davidson began coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

