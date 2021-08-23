Harrington Investments INC Increases Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Harrington Investments INC raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,615 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.3% of Harrington Investments INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 62.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COST stock traded down $4.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $454.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,833,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,796. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $460.62. The firm has a market cap of $201.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $416.05.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.00.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at $22,950,224.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

