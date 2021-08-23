Harrington Investments INC Purchases 305 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Harrington Investments INC grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,422 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORA. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,132 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 7,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORA. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.17.

Ormat Technologies stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,691. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.44 and a 12-month high of $128.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.76.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $146.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.75 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 3.96%. Ormat Technologies’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.09%.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

