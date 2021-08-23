Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III’s Lock-Up Period Will End on August 30th (NASDAQ:HYACU)

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III’s (NASDAQ:HYACU) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, August 30th. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 2nd. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

NASDAQ HYACU opened at $9.88 on Monday. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III has a one year low of $9.33 and a one year high of $10.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. III Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at about $111,000.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

