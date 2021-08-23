Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III’s (NASDAQ:HYACU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on August 30th

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III’s (NASDAQ:HYACU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, August 30th. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III had issued 30,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 2nd. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYACU opened at $9.88 on Monday. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.33 and a 52-week high of $10.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYACU. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at $31,000. III Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth about $111,000.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

