Head-To-Head Comparison: Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) & Eventure Interactive (OTCMKTS:EVTI)

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) and Eventure Interactive (OTCMKTS:EVTI) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Alithya Group and Eventure Interactive, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alithya Group 0 4 0 0 2.00 Eventure Interactive 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alithya Group currently has a consensus target price of $3.48, indicating a potential upside of 32.95%. Given Alithya Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Alithya Group is more favorable than Eventure Interactive.

Volatility & Risk

Alithya Group has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eventure Interactive has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alithya Group and Eventure Interactive’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alithya Group $217.77 million 0.62 -$13.14 million ($0.23) -11.39 Eventure Interactive N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Eventure Interactive has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alithya Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.9% of Alithya Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Alithya Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 73.7% of Eventure Interactive shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Alithya Group and Eventure Interactive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alithya Group -4.56% -11.26% -5.38% Eventure Interactive N/A N/A N/A

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc. provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things. In addition, the company provides AI-FITM, an integrated artificial intelligence and fidelity solution; Askida CTTM, a solution that allows clients to test the functionality of applications on various platforms; Capsure RFTM, a cloud based platform for healthcare providers to inventory management processes; CASSITM analytics for online weekly maintenance, outage management, petrochemical turnarounds, and maintenance and reliability; and SIDERTM, a secure solution that facilitates distribution of medical results to healthcare facilities and to centralized electronic health records. It serves financial services, energy, manufacturing, telecommunications, transportation and logistics, professional services, healthcare, and government sectors. Alithya Group Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Eventure Interactive

Eventure Interactive, Inc. is a development stage company, which engages in social media business. It develops social applications, as well as operates a mobile-to-web technologies platform that enables the users to captured, store, and share memories and events. The company was founded by Gannon K. Giguiere on November 29, 2010 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, CA.

