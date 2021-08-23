Head-To-Head Comparison: Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) and Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK)

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) and Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Office Properties Income Trust and Video River Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Office Properties Income Trust -5.97% -2.15% -0.85% Video River Networks 25.44% 380.39% 44.53%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Office Properties Income Trust and Video River Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Office Properties Income Trust 1 2 1 0 2.00 Video River Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Office Properties Income Trust currently has a consensus price target of $30.25, suggesting a potential upside of 14.71%. Given Office Properties Income Trust’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Office Properties Income Trust is more favorable than Video River Networks.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Office Properties Income Trust and Video River Networks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Office Properties Income Trust $587.92 million 2.17 $6.68 million $5.39 4.89 Video River Networks $1.63 million 10.82 -$80,000.00 N/A N/A

Office Properties Income Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Video River Networks.

Volatility and Risk

Office Properties Income Trust has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Video River Networks has a beta of -0.92, indicating that its share price is 192% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.5% of Office Properties Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Office Properties Income Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Office Properties Income Trust beats Video River Networks on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Video River Networks Company Profile

Video River Networks, Inc. is a technology holding, which engages in the management of portfolio of electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics assets and businesses. Its assets include operations that design, develop, manufacture, and sell electric vehicles and design, manufacture, install and sell power controls, battery technology, wireless technology, and residential utility meters and remote, mission-critical devices mostly engineered through artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic technologies. The company was founded on April 26, 1983 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

