Head-To-Head Survey: Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) & 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET)

Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) and 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Decisionpoint Systems has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 21Vianet Group has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

73.2% of 21Vianet Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of Decisionpoint Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of 21Vianet Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Decisionpoint Systems and 21Vianet Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Decisionpoint Systems N/A N/A N/A 21Vianet Group -59.54% -49.77% -15.27%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Decisionpoint Systems and 21Vianet Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Decisionpoint Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 21Vianet Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

21Vianet Group has a consensus target price of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 138.24%. Given 21Vianet Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe 21Vianet Group is more favorable than Decisionpoint Systems.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Decisionpoint Systems and 21Vianet Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Decisionpoint Systems $63.36 million 0.36 $2.86 million $0.18 9.22 21Vianet Group $740.08 million 2.94 -$415.22 million ($4.14) -3.85

Decisionpoint Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 21Vianet Group. 21Vianet Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Decisionpoint Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Decisionpoint Systems beats 21Vianet Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Decisionpoint Systems Company Profile

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. operates as an enterprise mobility systems integrator. The firm sells and installs mobile computing and wireless systems which are used both within a company’s facilities in conjunction with wireless networks and in the field using carrier-based wireless networks. It offers mobile retail solutions, mobile field service management, mobile merchandising, sales and delivery, warehouse solutions, mobile design, development and deployment services. The company was founded on August 16, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

