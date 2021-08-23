Head to Head Survey: Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) and Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC)

Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) and Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oxford Instruments and Autoscope Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Instruments N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Autoscope Technologies $13.17 million 2.78 $1.06 million N/A N/A

Autoscope Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Oxford Instruments.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.3% of Autoscope Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 24.7% of Autoscope Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Oxford Instruments and Autoscope Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxford Instruments 0 1 3 0 2.75 Autoscope Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Oxford Instruments has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autoscope Technologies has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Oxford Instruments and Autoscope Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Instruments N/A N/A N/A Autoscope Technologies 21.70% 14.66% 13.67%

Summary

Autoscope Technologies beats Oxford Instruments on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oxford Instruments

Oxford Instruments Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, rental, sale, and service of high technology tools and systems. It operates through the following segments: Materials and Characterization; Research and Discovery; and Service and Healthcare. The Materials and Characterization segment focuses on applied research and development, and commercial customers, enabling the fabrication, and characterization of materials and devices down to the atomic scale. The Research and Discovery segment offers advanced solutions that create unique environments and enable measurements down to the molecular, and atomic level which are used in fundamental research. The Service and Healthcare segment includes customer service and support for the group’s products and the service, sale and rental of third-party healthcare imaging systems. The company was founded by Martin Francis Wood and Audrey Wood in 1959 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

About Autoscope Technologies

Autoscope Technologies Corp. engages in the development of above-ground detection technology, applications and solutions. It offers real-time reaction capabilities and in-depth analytics. The company is headquartered in St. Paul, MN.

