Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $192.67 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) will announce sales of $192.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $196.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $187.80 million. Healthcare Trust of America posted sales of $187.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full-year sales of $771.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $756.20 million to $788.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $807.57 million, with estimates ranging from $763.70 million to $850.95 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Healthcare Trust of America.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 3.41%.

HTA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 283.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 158,259 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 7,826.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 12,601 shares during the period. Real Estate Management Services LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 6.1% during the first quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 328,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,068,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 34.4% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 8.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HTA traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $29.53. The company had a trading volume of 346,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,643. Healthcare Trust of America has a 1-year low of $23.39 and a 1-year high of $29.72. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 79.78 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This is an increase from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is 74.85%.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

