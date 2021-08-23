Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Bought by MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,219,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,235 shares during the quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $9,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,901,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,583 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 492.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,999,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,103 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 82.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,450,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013,013 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the first quarter worth about $8,499,000. Finally, Condire Management LP acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the first quarter worth about $7,226,000. 57.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HL has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.75 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.62 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.30.

NYSE HL traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $5.84. 215,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,236,919. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.86, a P/E/G ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 2.20. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $9.44.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.49 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 125.00%.

In related news, VP David C. Sienko sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $559,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phillips S. Baker, Jr. sold 663,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $5,909,306.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 890,068 shares of company stock worth $7,882,140 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

