Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) will post ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.54) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.48). Helmerich & Payne posted earnings of ($0.74) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full-year earnings of ($2.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.97) to ($2.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to ($0.61). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Helmerich & Payne.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.57). Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 28.25% and a negative return on equity of 9.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on HP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $24.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.16 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.85.

In other news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,728,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $578,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935,130 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,734,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $382,901,000 after purchasing an additional 33,944 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,563,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $203,681,000 after purchasing an additional 624,269 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,537,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $148,067,000 after purchasing an additional 341,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 119.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,198,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $137,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286,230 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HP traded up $1.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.32. 78,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,842. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 2.28. Helmerich & Payne has a 1 year low of $12.87 and a 1 year high of $36.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -116.28%.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

