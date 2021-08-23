Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €100.07 ($117.73).

Several research analysts have issued reports on HEN3 shares. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock traded up €0.04 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €82.64 ($97.22). 355,032 shares of the stock were exchanged. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 12 month high of €129.65 ($152.53). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €87.86.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

