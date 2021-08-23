Heritage Investors Management Corp Decreases Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 331,138 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,959 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 3.8% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $89,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,254,000. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 19,839 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,669,100 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,041,990,000 after purchasing an additional 375,809 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 220,328 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $51,947,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.39.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $304.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.25 and a fifty-two week high of $305.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $279.65.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

