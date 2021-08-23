Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) will announce earnings per share of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.02. Hersha Hospitality Trust posted earnings per share of ($0.46) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 126.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to $0.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $2.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.48). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 14.41% and a negative net margin of 51.76%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.96 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hersha Hospitality Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.99.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,881,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,045,000 after acquiring an additional 231,650 shares in the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,830,000. Kylin Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,830,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,692,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,214,000 after purchasing an additional 17,028 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 784,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,279,000 after purchasing an additional 26,080 shares during the last quarter. 63.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HT stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.81. The company had a trading volume of 12,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.10. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $13.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.81.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

