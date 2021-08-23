Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces Dividend of $1.04 (OTCMKTS:HKMPY)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) announced a dividend on Friday, August 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 1.04 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th.
OTCMKTS:HKMPY opened at $74.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.44. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $59.68 and a 1-year high of $75.81.
About Hikma Pharmaceuticals
