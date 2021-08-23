Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) Director Purchases $23,200.00 in Stock

Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) Director Paul J. Evans bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $23,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Paul J. Evans also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 2nd, Paul J. Evans bought 10,000 shares of Hill International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $25,800.00.
NYSE HIL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.27. The company had a trading volume of 115,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,699. Hill International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $3.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.38. The company has a market cap of $128.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.39 and a beta of 2.02.
Hill International Company Profile
Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.
