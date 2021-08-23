Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) Director Purchases $23,200.00 in Stock

Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) Director Paul J. Evans bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $23,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Paul J. Evans bought 10,000 shares of Hill International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $25,800.00.

NYSE HIL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.27. The company had a trading volume of 115,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,699. Hill International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $3.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.38. The company has a market cap of $128.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.39 and a beta of 2.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Hill International by 17.9% in the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 2,892,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,202,000 after purchasing an additional 439,867 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hill International by 25.5% in the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 483,788 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Hill International by 12.7% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 941,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 106,394 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hill International by 7.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 22,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hill International by 275.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 56,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 41,717 shares in the last quarter. 46.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hill International Company Profile

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

