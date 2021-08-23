Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Holley (NYSE:HLLY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HLLY. William Blair assumed coverage on Holley in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.75 price target on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Holley in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

HLLY stock opened at $11.60 on Thursday. Holley has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $12.75.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Holley stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 753,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,547,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 2.41% of Holley as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

About Holley

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

