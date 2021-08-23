Horrell Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,373 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,373 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 48.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.07.

In related news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $772,356.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $50,276.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford purchased 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.02 per share, for a total transaction of $505,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,018.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DLTR traded up $0.84 on Monday, reaching $103.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,852,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,727. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.41 and a 12-month high of $120.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.81. The company has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.87.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.20. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

