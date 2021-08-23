Horrell Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,557 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,373 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 1.6% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.7% in the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.9% in the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.2% in the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its stake in Walmart by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 2,410 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.50.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $150.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,382,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,380,731. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.22. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $1,391,933.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 578,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.84, for a total value of $86,736,232.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,418,428 shares of company stock valued at $3,679,893,718. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

