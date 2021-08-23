Hosking Partners LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Hosking Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 125,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $10,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,811,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,622,000 after acquiring an additional 597,151 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,445,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,169,000 after acquiring an additional 660,152 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 53.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,886,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180,099 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,015,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,963,000 after acquiring an additional 488,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,139,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,492,000 after acquiring an additional 111,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $84.05 on Monday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $89.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $126.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Argus raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.77.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

