Hosking Partners LLP Reduces Position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

Hosking Partners LLP trimmed its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Latin America by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,495,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,846,000 after purchasing an additional 146,462 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,159,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,711,000 after acquiring an additional 49,166 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 0.5% during the first quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 2,147,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,555,000 after purchasing an additional 9,784 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 7.4% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,503,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,291,000 after purchasing an additional 103,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter valued at $15,097,000. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LILA stock opened at $13.80 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.63 and a beta of 1.45. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $14.78.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

