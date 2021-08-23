Hosking Partners LLP Sells 1,250 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Hosking Partners LLP trimmed its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in WestRock were worth $5,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 287.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in WestRock by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in WestRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WestRock by 166.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WRK opened at $49.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49. WestRock has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $62.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.15.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that WestRock will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

A number of analysts recently commented on WRK shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. WestRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.82.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

