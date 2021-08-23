Hosking Partners LLP Sells 1,846 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Hosking Partners LLP lessened its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP owned about 0.06% of Caesars Entertainment worth $13,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CZR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 196,890 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 22.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,990,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 9.5% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 240,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,042,000 after purchasing an additional 20,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total transaction of $268,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,262.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CZR. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.93.

CZR opened at $86.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 3.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.98. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.07 and a fifty-two week high of $113.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 25.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.37%. On average, analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

