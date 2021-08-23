Hosking Partners LLP Sells 4,477 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Hosking Partners LLP reduced its stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 519,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,477 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $6,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QRTEA. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Qurate Retail by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 78,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Qurate Retail by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 466,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,108,000 after acquiring an additional 21,454 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Qurate Retail by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 558,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after acquiring an additional 52,623 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Qurate Retail by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Qurate Retail by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,953 shares in the last quarter. 74.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $10.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.00. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $14.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.15.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 35.75% and a net margin of 9.76%. Qurate Retail’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 356,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $4,871,872.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,444,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,798,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $1,325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,562,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,958,809.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 868,534 shares of company stock valued at $11,628,052 over the last 90 days. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRTEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.