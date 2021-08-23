Hosking Partners LLP Trims Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Hosking Partners LLP lowered its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,886 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $9,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 263.3% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 120.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Altria Group by 158.2% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group stock opened at $48.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.