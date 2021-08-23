Hosking Partners LLP Trims Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Hosking Partners LLP trimmed its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,668 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,008 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,964,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,382,807,000 after buying an additional 4,318,577 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 149.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,570,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,442,000 after purchasing an additional 35,731,508 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,502,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,258,000 after purchasing an additional 343,353 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,157,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,441,000 after purchasing an additional 105,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 65.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,715,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,728,000 after buying an additional 3,859,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.03.

In related news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,776.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 435,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,961,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold 87,576 shares of company stock worth $1,399,197 over the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.83 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.25. The firm has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

