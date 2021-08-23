HSBC Trims Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Target Price to $127.00

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) had its price objective trimmed by HSBC from $140.00 to $127.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Bilibili in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Bilibili from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. 86 Research upgraded Bilibili from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bilibili from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.25.

BILI stock opened at $66.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.62. Bilibili has a 52 week low of $40.40 and a 52 week high of $157.66.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($1.68). The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 26.89% and a negative net margin of 24.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 85.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

