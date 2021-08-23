Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,900 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $54,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,871,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $910,481,000 after buying an additional 140,302 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 542.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,423,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,995,000 after buying an additional 2,046,317 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,708,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,255,000 after buying an additional 225,077 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hubbell by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,675,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,046,000 after purchasing an additional 22,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Hubbell by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,589,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,979,000 after purchasing an additional 239,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Shares of Hubbell stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $202.86. 712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,177. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $192.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $131.09 and a twelve month high of $208.45.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total transaction of $201,506.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,991 shares in the company, valued at $378,847.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HUBB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.