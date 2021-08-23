Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products to commercial, industrial, utility and telecommunications markets. The Company’s products include plugs, receptacles, connectors, lighting fixtures, high voltage test and measurement equipment and voice and data signal processing components. Hubbell Incorporated is based in SHELTON, United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hubbell presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $192.00.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $202.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Hubbell has a 1 year low of $131.09 and a 1 year high of $208.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.23. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hubbell will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total value of $201,506.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,847.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 138,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,874,000 after purchasing an additional 8,916 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,099,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,517,000 after purchasing an additional 196,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 113,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 10,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

