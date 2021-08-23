Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Acquired by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 4.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 882,849 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,250 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $12,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,375,776.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 435,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,961,008. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 87,576 shares of company stock worth $1,399,197 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.32. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.25.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.03.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

