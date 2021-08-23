Huntington National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Huntington National Bank boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.3% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRSP shares. TheStreet raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Evercore ISI raised CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

In related news, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total value of $3,215,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 646,836 shares in the company, valued at $83,196,046.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $187,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,656,159.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 146,875 shares of company stock valued at $20,421,110 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRSP opened at $117.22 on Monday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $76.71 and a one year high of $220.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 2.25.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.52% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $900.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.05 million. Equities research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.