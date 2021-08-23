Huntington National Bank Increases Stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 208.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 3.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 0.6% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 7,558 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 1.0% in the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DECK opened at $434.54 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.58 and a fifty-two week high of $444.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $393.45. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 0.78.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $504.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.23 million. As a group, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to purchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DECK. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $426.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.14.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $193,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,272.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.62, for a total value of $922,529.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,811,173.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,578 shares of company stock valued at $3,110,019. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

