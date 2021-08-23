Huntington National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Huntington National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 58.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TER. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 130.8% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 46.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the first quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TER shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.47.

Shares of TER opened at $113.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.27. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.07 and a 1 year high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Teradyne had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

